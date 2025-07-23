First meeting of Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia Business Council to be held in September

The first meeting of the Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia Business Council will be held in September. The Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tolkunai Taalaibekova reported.

She noted that representatives of government agencies and businesses of the two countries will meet in Ulaanbaatar.

According to Tolkunai Taalaibekova, Mongolian entrepreneurs are interested in cooperation in the fields of agriculture and IT.

Earlier, as part of the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Kyrgyz Republic, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia in the field of wool processing.

A Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum was also held in Bishkek. Agreements were signed, including an agency agreement between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the Central Bank of Mongolia. The parties agreed to process gold-containing raw materials in the form of Dore alloy with subsequent sale.