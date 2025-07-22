15:06
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials

The Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum was held in Bishkek. The National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, agreements were signed, including an agency agreement between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the Central Bank of Mongolia. The parties agreed to process gold-containing raw materials in the form of Dore alloy with subsequent sale. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia, as well as an agreement on the establishment of a Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Council, and a Memorandum of Intent between Ozon (Kyrgyzstan) and KhushKhan (Mongolia).
