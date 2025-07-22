Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route

As part of the international tourism project Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025, a group of 80 riders successfully completed a 40-kilometer route from the village of Kyzart to the picturesque high-altitude Son-Kul Lake in Dzhumgal district, the organizers of the project reported.
Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025 is the first project of its kind implemented in Kyrgyzstan and all of Central Asia. Its goal is to develop eco-tourism and equestrian tourism, as well as promote the country’s image as a unique destination for international expeditions and active recreation.