Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route

As part of the international tourism project Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025, a group of 80 riders successfully completed a 40-kilometer route from the village of Kyzart to the picturesque high-altitude Son-Kul Lake in Dzhumgal district, the organizers of the project reported.

During the route, participants made several stops to rest and have meals. According to them, they were impressed by the beauty of the surrounding nature and the grandeur of Son-Kul Lake itself.

Tourists from 11 European countries participate in the project. Over the course of five days, the participants will cover more than 200 kilometers on horseback across Naryn region and return to the village of Kyzart.

Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025 is the first project of its kind implemented in Kyrgyzstan and all of Central Asia. Its goal is to develop eco-tourism and equestrian tourism, as well as promote the country’s image as a unique destination for international expeditions and active recreation.