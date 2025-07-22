13:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route

As part of the international tourism project Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025, a group of 80 riders successfully completed a 40-kilometer route from the village of Kyzart to the picturesque high-altitude Son-Kul Lake in Dzhumgal district, the organizers of the project reported.

During the route, participants made several stops to rest and have meals. According to them, they were impressed by the beauty of the surrounding nature and the grandeur of Son-Kul Lake itself.

Related news
International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake
Tourists from 11 European countries participate in the project. Over the course of five days, the participants will cover more than 200 kilometers on horseback across Naryn region and return to the village of Kyzart.

Gallops Kyrgyzstan 2025 is the first project of its kind implemented in Kyrgyzstan and all of Central Asia. Its goal is to develop eco-tourism and equestrian tourism, as well as promote the country’s image as a unique destination for international expeditions and active recreation.
link: https://24.kg/english/337081/
views: 59
Print
Related
Night Run — 2025 race takes place in Bishkek
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race
Gallops expedition horse race to take place in Kyrgyzstan
Participants of round-the-world trip in electric cars drive through Kyrgyzstan
Silk Road Mountain Race started in Kyrgyzstan
German cyclist to dedicate race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Mad Max style car rally held in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
13:15
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picture...
13:06
Shift workers fall off 25-meter cliff in Yakutia: Kyrgyzstanis among killed
12:51
Metallurgist's Day: Kumtor awards its best employees
12:42
Central park in Jalal-Abad city on fire
12:38
Three more markets in Osh to be moved to new municipal bazaar