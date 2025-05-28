International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake

The international project Gallops 2025 will take place from July 19 to July 26, 2025 in Kyzart village, Dzhumgal district of Naryn region. The local administration reported.

Gallops is a unique international equestrian competition for riders from various countries. This year, the event will be held for the first time in Central Asia—around Son-Kul Lake. As part of the project, around 100 participants from more than 15 countries will cover more than 200 kilometers on horseback for five days.

The first organizational meeting in Kyzart was attended by representatives of local authorities, businesses, and project leaders. Topics such as safety, medical support, and route preparation were discussed.

«Gallops is not just a sports event, but also an important tourism project that will draw attention to our region and help develop the local economy,» the administration noted.

Gallops began in 2014. Since then, races have been held in Oman, Morocco, India, and Jordan. In Kyrgyzstan, the project will, for the first time, bring together professionals, renowned personalities, and VIP participants from around the world.