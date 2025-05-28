16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake

The international project Gallops 2025 will take place from July 19 to July 26, 2025 in Kyzart village, Dzhumgal district of Naryn region. The local administration reported.

Gallops is a unique international equestrian competition for riders from various countries. This year, the event will be held for the first time in Central Asia—around Son-Kul Lake. As part of the project, around 100 participants from more than 15 countries will cover more than 200 kilometers on horseback for five days.

The first organizational meeting in Kyzart was attended by representatives of local authorities, businesses, and project leaders. Topics such as safety, medical support, and route preparation were discussed.

«Gallops is not just a sports event, but also an important tourism project that will draw attention to our region and help develop the local economy,» the administration noted.

Gallops began in 2014. Since then, races have been held in Oman, Morocco, India, and Jordan. In Kyrgyzstan, the project will, for the first time, bring together professionals, renowned personalities, and VIP participants from around the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/330705/
views: 164
Print
Related
Gallops expedition horse race to take place in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
16:48
Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek
16:36
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
16:25
Cabinet of Ministers imposes temporary ban on timber exports outside EAEU
15:51
Central Asian diplomats exchange experience in water resource management
15:42
NENK OJSC to install 281 new transformers across republic in 2025