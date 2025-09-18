Kyrgyz cyclist wins extreme mountain race in Dagestan

Ultramarathon cyclist from Kyrgyzstan Vlad Podofedov won a Russian bikepacking race in Dagestan, Russia Bikepacking Telegram channel reports.

In the race «Dagestan: Mountain Pass Ascent,» he covered 460 kilometers with an elevation gain of about 14,000 meters in 52 hours and 22 minutes.

In August, the sportsman took sixth place at the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan — one of the toughest competitions in the world, spanning roughly 1,900 kilometers with 30,000 meters of elevation gain — where he was the fastest local participant.

Bikepacking races are self-supported off-road cycling ultramarathons, where riders plan their own food, rest, and navigation. The race in Dagestan took place in mountainous regions with harsh terrain, sharp elevation changes, and minimal infrastructure.