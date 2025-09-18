16:40
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyz cyclist wins extreme mountain race in Dagestan

Ultramarathon cyclist from Kyrgyzstan Vlad Podofedov won a Russian bikepacking race in Dagestan, Russia Bikepacking Telegram channel reports.

In the race «Dagestan: Mountain Pass Ascent,» he covered 460 kilometers with an elevation gain of about 14,000 meters in 52 hours and 22 minutes.

In August, the sportsman took sixth place at the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan — one of the toughest competitions in the world, spanning roughly 1,900 kilometers with 30,000 meters of elevation gain — where he was the fastest local participant.

Bikepacking races are self-supported off-road cycling ultramarathons, where riders plan their own food, rest, and navigation. The race in Dagestan took place in mountainous regions with harsh terrain, sharp elevation changes, and minimal infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/344020/
views: 178
Print
Related
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Night Run — 2025 race takes place in Bishkek
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race
Participants of round-the-world trip in electric cars drive through Kyrgyzstan
Silk Road Mountain Race started in Kyrgyzstan
German cyclist to dedicate race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Mad Max style car rally held in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
16:38
Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be closed for repairs Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be...
16:33
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards
16:12
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
15:55
Sadyr Japarov: 12-year education system is not a whim, but a necessity
15:33
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion