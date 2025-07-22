Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek

A suspect in especially large-scale fraud was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

On June 8, 2025, citizen Kh.A. filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district. She asked to take measures against K.Ch., who at that time held the position of general director of one of the construction companies.

According to preliminary data, K.Ch., acting in collusion with some A.R. (wanted), under the guise of a legal conclusion of a shared participation agreement in construction and under the pretext of selling an apartment, took possession of the applicant’s funds.

The total amount of damage caused was about 7.5 million soms.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district opened a criminal case under Article 209 («Fraud») of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The criminal investigation officers detained suspect K.Ch., 37. By a court decision, he was placed in a pretrial detention center No. 1 for two months.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek calls on anyone who has suffered from the illegal actions of the above-mentioned person to immediately report this by calling 0773097185, the 24-hour number 102, or by contacting the district police departments.