Kyrgyzstan remains largest exporter for Georgia

Kyrgyzstan has remained the largest exporting country for Georgia since the beginning of the year, while Turkey — the largest importer. The National Statistics Office of Georgia reports.

According to preliminary data, in January-June 2025, the ten largest export partners accounted for 79.8 percent of the country’s total exports.

The first place among the main export countries is occupied by Kyrgyzstan with $681.3 million, the second place — by Kazakhstan with $414 million, the third place — by Azerbaijan with $341.8 million.

As for imports, the top ten partners accounted for 71.7 percent of Georgia’s total imports in the first half of the year.

The top three are Turkey, the United States and Russia.

Earlier it was reported that in January 2025, the share of the ten largest export partner countries in Georgia’s total exports amounted to 76.7 percent. The top three exporters also included Kyrgyzstan ($74.9 million), Azerbaijan ($46.2 million) and Kazakhstan ($45.2 million).
