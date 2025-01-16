02:44
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024

More than 23,000 people applied for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan last year. The deputy head of the Population Registration Department, Bekzat Ibraimov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the majority of those who applied were ethnic Kyrgyz, who came from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Bekzat Ibraimov noted that in 2024, the Kyrgyzstan’s authorities endued with citizenship not more than 1,000 Russians.

Deputies Dastan Bekeshev and Emil Toktoshev said that the number of advertisements on the Internet related to the sale of Kyrgyzstan’s passports and their obtaining in a short time has increased.

Bekzat Ibraimov responded that these were scammers, and in this regard, they contacted law enforcement agencies and informed citizens about such fake advertisements.
link: https://24.kg/english/317004/
views: 336
Print
Related
Ex-husband of Wildberries owner receives citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
Children of foreigners born in Kyrgyzstan not be granted local citizenship
Kyrgyzstani who participated in war in Ukraine receives Russian passport
More than 1,000 people become citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Former governor of Tver Oblast of Russia becomes citizen of Kyrgyzstan
Financier suspected of extortion received citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
President Japarov signs decree on renunciation and conferment of citizenship
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on renunciation of citizenship for 360 people
More than 7,000 Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
Over 1,500 Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
16 January, Thursday
17:44
Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024 Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship...
16:45
Maksatbek Ishenbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of MBANK
16:35
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
16:20
Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held
16:14
Uzgen district officials detained for illegal sale of land