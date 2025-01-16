Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024

More than 23,000 people applied for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan last year. The deputy head of the Population Registration Department, Bekzat Ibraimov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the majority of those who applied were ethnic Kyrgyz, who came from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Bekzat Ibraimov noted that in 2024, the Kyrgyzstan’s authorities endued with citizenship not more than 1,000 Russians.

Deputies Dastan Bekeshev and Emil Toktoshev said that the number of advertisements on the Internet related to the sale of Kyrgyzstan’s passports and their obtaining in a short time has increased.

Bekzat Ibraimov responded that these were scammers, and in this regard, they contacted law enforcement agencies and informed citizens about such fake advertisements.