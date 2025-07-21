Kara-Balta City Hall officials detained

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of corruption against Kara-Balta City Hall officials during public procurement procedures for the supply of goods and services for 1 billion soms.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), from 2024 to the present, the Kara-Balta City Hall has held tenders for the purchase of goods and materials, the provision of services for laying asphalt and concrete pavement and the construction of Kerben market, where the winners were declared to be OK and RS LLCs.

According to the investigation, the former director of the Capital Construction Department of the Kara-Balta City Hall B.A.S. used his official position in order to receive remuneration for awarding tenders to the above-mentioned organizations, in which he used his subordinates as intermediaries. Moreover, as the investigation found out, he did this on the instructions of the Mayor of Kara-Balta D.M.R.

It is assumed that OK and RS LLCs were forced to transfer from 7 to 15 percent of the contract amount to the procurement specialist of the municipality’s Capital Construction Department I.R.O. The investigation suspects that the chief accountant of the Capital Construction Department R.R.O. issued in advance as an advance payment an amount equal to the previously agreed amount, in order to give a so-called kickback for the award of the tender, thereby illegally withdrawing budget funds.

This is confirmed by the testimony of the procurement specialist of the Capital Construction Department and the chief accountant, who reported that this scheme was organized directly on the instructions of the Mayor of Kara-Balta D.M.R., and the funds received for the award of tenders were distributed among themselves.

The results of the audit revealed damages in the amount of more than 26 million soms.

Based on the collected materials, on July 15, the said officials B.A.S., R.R.O. and I.R.O. were detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. Currently, the State Committee is conducting additional investigative and operational measures to establish similar facts on the part of government officials and other involved persons.