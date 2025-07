The President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit, visited the historical and memorial complex Ata-Beyit.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, he laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the tragic events of 1916.

The head of Mongolia arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 20.