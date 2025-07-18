Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025

According to the results of 6 months of 2025, the total electricity consumption in the republic amounted to 10 billion kilowatt-hours. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the generation of electricity by hydroelectric power plants reached 6,616 billion kilowatt-hours, thermal power plants — 1,132 billion kilowatt-hours.

At least 2.05 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were imported from neighboring countries. In addition, 219.7 million kilowatt-hours were produced by private small hydroelectric power plants and Chakan HPP JSC, and 0,141 million kilowatt-hours — by solar power plants.