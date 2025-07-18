18:33
Head of Tax Service Department for Uzgen district detained

During operational and investigative activities, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a fact of abuse of office in the implementation of tax control in relation to S. L. LLC. In connection with the case, the head of the Department of the State Tax Service for Uzgen district, O.K.Z, was detained, the press center of the SCNS reported.

The investigation established that in 2023, officials of the District Tax Service Department, during an unscheduled on-site inspection of S. L. LLC, entered into a criminal conspiracy with an entrepreneur. The goal was to organize a corruption scheme for tax evasion. According to confirmed data, the employees of the State Tax Service deliberately understated the amount of mandatory tax payments.

As a result of these criminal actions, the state suffered material damage on an especially large scale.

Following the investigation, the head of the State Tax Service Department for Uzgen district was charged under Article 337 (abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/336778/
views: 141
