Kyrgyzkomur receives 21 licenses for development of coal deposits

Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise received 21 licenses for the development and exploration of coal deposits, four of which are in active operation. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, among them are the deposits Zagara-2 and Urmizan-3, located in the southern region of the country. Geological exploration and design work is currently underway under the remaining licenses.

Kyrgyzkomur reportedly produced 514,000 tons of coal.

In order to provide the population with affordable coal in the autumn-winter period, Kyrgyzkomur entered into agreements with 75 fuel storage depots located throughout the territory of the republic, which guarantees an uninterrupted supply of coal in the regions.