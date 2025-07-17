17:24
Tax Service employees detained in Osh region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a systematic bribe-taking by employees of the State Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

It has been established that the head of the State Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu district of Osh region A.A. and the head of the Inspection Department of the State Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu district of Osh region M.M.S., taking advantage of their official position, during their short term of service created a stable corruption scheme for the patronage of individual business entities, and also assisted in the falsification of accounting documents to reduce income and increase expenses.

Thus, the said illegal actions caused damage to the interests of the state on an especially large scale.

Currently, relevant investigative and operational measures are ongoing with respect to other participants in the corruption scheme for their further detention and prosecution.
link: https://24.kg/english/336603/
views: 84
