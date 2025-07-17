15:50
President of Mongolia to visit Kyrgyzstan

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 20 for a state visit. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

«As part of this visit, ceremonial events are planned in accordance with the status of the visit, as well as bilateral meetings with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is planned to sign a package of documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum is planned as part of the visit, as well as a concert with the participation of artists from both countries,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.
