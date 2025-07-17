12:41
Unfinished school: SCNS detains official and construction company CEO

As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained former Director of the Capital Construction Department for Issyk-Kul region U.S., and the General Director of a construction company Kh. A.

According to the investigation, in 2016, the Capital Construction Department for Issyk-Kul region announced a tender for the construction of a school with a sports hall for 150 students in the village of Sovetskoye, Ak-Suu district. The project was valued at 59 million soms.

According to the results of the competition, the construction company D.L. was declared the winner, which, according to the terms of the contract, was obliged to complete the construction work by November 2023. For these purposes, the construction company received 48 million soms (35.2 million soms were spent) and has not completed the construction work to date.

In turn, U.S., abusing his official position, in collusion with the director of the contracting organization Kh.A., illegally transferred the remaining amount of more than 12.8 million soms to the contracting organization.

Currently, the above-mentioned persons are placed in a pre-trial detention center.
