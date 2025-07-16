Kyrgyzstan and USA agree to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev met in the United States with Republican Congressman Robert Aderholt and the head of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chris Socha. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States, including inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Aibek Moldogaziev informed about the work carried out by the country’s leadership aimed at improving the standard of living of the population, strengthening the trade and economic bloc, regional integration and security. It was proposed to establish interaction with the U.S. Congress in the relevant areas of bilateral cooperation.

Congressman Robert Aderholt expressed his readiness to promote the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Chris Socha also noted the importance of establishing inter-parliamentary contacts.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

At the end of the conversation, they agreed to continue further interaction and strengthen contacts.