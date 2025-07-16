22:34
Kyrgyzstan to revise kok boru game rules

The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with the national federation, is revising the rules of kok boru, a traditional horseback game. The agency’s head, Aibek Abdymomunov, announced on Birinchi Radio.

«Our main goal is to make the game as safe as possible — both for the athletes and the animals. We are currently reviewing the rules in detail,» Abdymomunov stated.

According to him, the updated regulations will be submitted to the Presidential Administration for approval. If endorsed, kok boru competitions will resume under the new, safer rules.

The decision to revise the rules follows a tragic incident in March, when a player died during a kok boru match in Voenno-Antonovka village. The tournament was subsequently suspended.
