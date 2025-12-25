14:43
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The SCNS reported.

According to their information, citizen of Kyrgyzstan Dzh.R.M., using alleged connections in national security agencies as a pretext for protection from potential inspections, received a total of $390,000 from the head of an LLC.

It is noted that the suspect cited his influence and promised assistance in preventing inspections by the SCNS.

On December 22, 2025, as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 209, Part 4, Clause 1 of the Criminal Code (Fraud), Dzh.R.M. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility at the SCNS pretrial detention center.

Investigative and operational activities are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary information, this may be Ramis Dzhunusaliev. He was elected President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan in October 2023.
