Talantbek Kenzheev elected President of International Kok Boru Association

Talantbek Kenzheev was elected President of the International Kok Boru Association. The decision was made at the organization’s extraordinary reporting and election congress.

The meeting was attended by representatives of international sports organizations, national federations of kok boru and related equestrian sports from Central Asia, Europe, the United States, and other countries, as well as invited government officials.

The Association’s governing bodies presented reports, summarized its performance for 2025, and discussed strategic issues for the organization’s further development and strengthening of international cooperation.

Ravshanbek Adkhamov (Republic of Uzbekistan) and Sergei Savin (Russian Federation) were elected Vice Presidents of the Association. Kuvatbek Askarbekov became Secretary General.

Askar Salymbekov and Nabidzhan Dzhuraev remained Honorary Presidents of the International Kok Boru Association.