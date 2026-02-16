10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Talantbek Kenzheev elected President of International Kok Boru Association

Talantbek Kenzheev was elected President of the International Kok Boru Association. The decision was made at the organization’s extraordinary reporting and election congress.

The meeting was attended by representatives of international sports organizations, national federations of kok boru and related equestrian sports from Central Asia, Europe, the United States, and other countries, as well as invited government officials.

The Association’s governing bodies presented reports, summarized its performance for 2025, and discussed strategic issues for the organization’s further development and strengthening of international cooperation.

Ravshanbek Adkhamov (Republic of Uzbekistan) and Sergei Savin (Russian Federation) were elected Vice Presidents of the Association. Kuvatbek Askarbekov became Secretary General.

Askar Salymbekov and Nabidzhan Dzhuraev remained Honorary Presidents of the International Kok Boru Association.
link: https://24.kg/english/362102/
views: 105
Print
Related
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained
Kyrgyz kok-boru players travel to Afghanistan to share their experience
First women’s kok-boru team formed in Kyrgyzstan – Federation opposes initiative
President's Kok-Boru Cup to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 7
Kyrgyzstan to revise kok boru game rules
Death of kok boru player: His opponent and referee detained
Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka
Kazakhstan's kokpar team not to participate in rematch with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's Kok Boru Federation offers rematch to Kazakhstan's national team
World Nomad Games 2024: Kyrgyzstan’s kok boru team defeats Kazakhstan
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
10:41
Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for Bishkek HPP set Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for...
10:33
Fast payment system to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:25
Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform
10:19
Uzbek security services intercept shipment of drugs on border with Kyrgyzstan
10:11
Talantbek Kenzheev elected President of International Kok Boru Association