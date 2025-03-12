Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka

A player died during a kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka village. The incident was broadcast live on a YouTube channel.

The accident occurred on March 12 during a kok boru match held in honor of Nooruz holiday. The 44-year-old player, Mirlan Srazhdinov, bent down, trying to pick up a goat carcass from the ground, when he was accidentally hit by another player’s horse. Srazhdinov fell to the ground unconscious.

The ambulance service told 24.kg news agency that the man died before the arrival of doctors from an open craniocerebral injury.