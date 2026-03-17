Major kok boru tournament underway in Cholpon-Ata city

A major tournament in the national sport of kok boru, timed to Nooruz holiday, has officially begun in Cholpon-Ata city. The federation’s press service reported.

According to it, 24 teams are participating in the competition, competing in the group stages of the Major and First Leagues. Teams are competing for the right to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The tournament will run until March 21, when the finals will take place. During these days, spectators will be able to watch exciting kok boru matches.

Major League teams

Group A:

Issyk-Kul;

Sary-Ozon;

Namys.

Group B:

Muras;

Talas Altyn-Alliance;

Dostuk.

Group C:

Suusamyr;

Zhyluu-Bulak;

Shakhter.

Group D:

Kazarman;

Ichke-Suu;

Yntymak.

Composition of the First League teams

Group A:

Uchkun;

Aldayar;

Er Namys.

Group B:

Kol-Tor;

Baytik;

Bakaiyr.

Group C:

Ak-Suu;

Son-Kol;

Biyiktik.

Group D:

Arashan Birimdik;

Kemin;

Kegeti.

In Osh, the Toloikon hippodrome will also host festive kok boru tournaments. A total of 12 teams have been registered. The games will start today.

Teams:

Zhany Muun, Kara-Kulzha, Kara-Kulzha Zhashtary, Salam-Alik, Ozgon Yntymagy, Kara-Suu, Aravan, Zhazy, Kyzyl-Too, Alai, Suzak and Iyri-Suu.

The organizers note that the tournament’s main goal is to develop national sports and provide spectators with vibrant and interesting games.