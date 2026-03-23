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Nooruz 2026 Kok-Boru Tournament: Namys defeats Yntymak in final

Namys team, competing at this level for the first time, won the Major League at Nooruz 2026 kok-boru tournament in Cholpon-Ata. They defeated nine-time champions Yntymak in the final.

Namys’ Mirbek Mutashev opened the scoring. Ten minutes into the third period, his team led 3-1. However, Baytegin Omorbekov and Omurbek Esen uulu tied the game late in the match. Regular time ended 3-3.

The winner was decided in overtime. Mirbek Mutashev scored the decisive goal: riding his horse Kraz, he carried the carcass into the opponent’s taikazan, giving Namys a 4-3 victory.

The winning team received a prize of 1.5 million soms.

In the third-place match, Shakhter defeated Altyn-Alliance 3-2.

It’s worth noting that during the tournament, the teams Dostuk and Muras were disqualified from the competition after their players started a fight.

The final matches of the First League were also held as part of the Nooruz 2026 kok-boru tournament. The Biyiktik team emerged as a winner.

In the decisive match, Biyiktik convincingly defeated Kol-Tor 6-2.

In the third-place match, Arashan Birimdik defeated Ernamys 11-3.

The traditional kok-boru tournament, timed to coincide with the Nooruz holiday, brought together 24 teams this year. Participants competed in the Major and First Leagues.
link: https://24.kg/english/366993/
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