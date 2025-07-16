17:52
Central part of Bishkek to have no gas for five days

Gas supply will be temporarily suspended in central part of Bishkek from July 21 to July 25 due to medium-pressure underground pipeline reconnection work. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

The outage area is bounded by the following streets:

  • Kalyk Akiev, Chui Avenue, Toktogul, Frunze, Ibraimov, Suyumbaev, Zhukeev-Pudovkin, Suvanberdiev, Kievskaya, Leo Tolstoy, as well as Kyrgyzavtomash plant, a pasta workshop, Jyrgal and Baytur public bathhouses.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and advises consumers to use alternative energy sources during the gas outage.

«The work is being carried out to ensure reliable and safe gas supply. We are doing everything we can to make the use of natural gas safe and comfortable,» the statement reads.
