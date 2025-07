Sources of 24.kg news agency reported the detention of Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev. Details are being clarified.

According to preliminary information, security services are conducting investigative actions as part of an investigation into corruption.

Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was appointed to this position on May 13, 2024. Before that, he worked as the Director of Bishkekteploenergo company.

In 2020-2022, he had already taken the post of Bishkek Vice Mayor for Housing and Public Utilities, First Vice Mayor and head of Pervomaisky district of the capital.