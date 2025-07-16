14:43
Kamchybek Tashiev comes with inspection: Officials and park builders detained

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited the village of Novopavlovka in Sokuluk district (now the city of Bishkek), where he familiarized himself with the situation around the construction of a park. The reason for the visit were complaints from local residents about poor quality work and the misuse of budget funds.

During the meeting with residents, complaints were voiced about contractors and regulatory authorities. As a result of the visit, the head of the rural administration, contractors and the head of the district technical supervision were detained.

According to the SCNS, the case involves signs of corruption, negligence, and inefficient use of budget funds.

An investigation is ongoing.
