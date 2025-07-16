11:34
Kazakhstan triples flour exports to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has tripled its flour exports to Kyrgyzstan. Data released by the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan say.

It is reported that Kazakhstan began actively supplying flour to Kyrgyzstan in January-May 2025. According to statistics, 62,100 tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour for $15.1 million were shipped. This is 3.2 times more in volume and 4.7 times more in value than in the same period last year.

A threefold increase in meat exports to Uzbekistan was also recorded — up to 22,200 tons for $57.8 million. Other major buyers of Kazakh meat were Russia — 9,000 tons (+0.9 percent) for $16.9 million and Kyrgyzstan — 6,900 tons (+54.6 percent) for $9.5 million.
