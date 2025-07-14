Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund

Daniyar Kosumbaev has been appointed President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic. He replaced Kylychbek Rysaliev. The Fund informed 24.kg news agency.

Daniyar Kosumbaev is an economist by education (he graduated from the International University of Kyrgyzstan), holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over the years, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, trusted representative of international IT companies (RITE, Bars Group), State Secretary of the State Agency for Control over the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcoholic and Alcohol-Containing Products under the government, and worked in the government apparatus, the Zhogorku Kenesh, and the Bishkek City Hall. Recently, Daniyar Kosumbaev held the position of advisor to the President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic and oversaw the development of the IT sector.

In addition to Kyrgyz and Russian, he speaks English and German. He has been awarded certificates of honor from the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Ministry of Transport and Communications.