17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund

Daniyar Kosumbaev has been appointed President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic. He replaced Kylychbek Rysaliev. The Fund informed 24.kg news agency.

Daniyar Kosumbaev is an economist by education (he graduated from the International University of Kyrgyzstan), holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over the years, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, trusted representative of international IT companies (RITE, Bars Group), State Secretary of the State Agency for Control over the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcoholic and Alcohol-Containing Products under the government, and worked in the government apparatus, the Zhogorku Kenesh, and the Bishkek City Hall. Recently, Daniyar Kosumbaev held the position of advisor to the President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic and oversaw the development of the IT sector.

In addition to Kyrgyz and Russian, he speaks English and German. He has been awarded certificates of honor from the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
link: https://24.kg/english/336180/
views: 80
Print
Related
Baatyrbek Zhantaev appointed Mayor of Balykchy city
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new Mayor of Karakol city
New Plenipotentiary Representative of President in Naryn region appointed
Timur Madyarov appointed head of Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region
New Mayor of Tokmak city appointed
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place
Kyrgyzstan shortlisted for Wanderlust Travel Awards
New Deputy Minister of Defense appointed in Kyrgyzstan
GoBus launches new routes to Talas and Osh
Sports Tourism World Championship to take place in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Popular
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
14 July, Monday
16:59
Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Develo...
15:56
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
14:30
Mudflows possible in foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions
14:19
Baatyrbek Zhantaev appointed Mayor of Balykchy city
14:15
Mass brawl occurs in Bishkek's 12th microdistrict – 5 detained