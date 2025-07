Buses for city needs are purchased by the Naryn City Hall. The corresponding announcement is posted on the state procurement portal.

It is noted that a tender has been announced for the purchase of 13 diesel-powered buses for a total of 123.5 million soms.

As per the tender conditions, delivery must be completed within 60 calendar days after the contract is signed. Suppliers are required to provide certificates for the vehicles.

Applications will be accepted until July 25.