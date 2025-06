The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained citizen A.M.M., who posed as an SCNS officer, used a fake ID, and engaged in illegal activities, the committee’s press center reported.

According to the statement, the SCNS received a complaint from another citizen, alleging that A.M.M. extorted 500,000 soms from him under various pretexts.

A.M.M. was detained on June 23, 2025, when he again used the fake ID and presented himself as an SCNS officer. During a personal search, officers confiscated an ID with his photo in SCNS officer uniform.

A.M.M. has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.