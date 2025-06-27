Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova opened a drug laboratory in Khabarovsk Krai of Russia. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, a Kyrgyzstani organized a drug lab and involved two citizens of Moldova in the activity, providing them with 1 million rubles, premises, laboratory equipment and chemicals necessary for the production of drugs.

The drug lab was discovered in the village of Petrovichi in Lazo district.

Law enforcement officers accused the foreigners of organizing the lab, where over 300 kilograms of precursors were found.

«They are accused of illegal storage of precursors, illegal production of precursors and attempted illegal production and sale of drugs on an especially large scale,» the statement says.