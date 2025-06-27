13:17
Security officers detain leader of drug cartel, organized crime group members

The security services detained the leader of a drug cartel nicknamed Baron and three members of the organized crime group involved in the financing of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The leader of the gypsy family D.L.K., as well as his relatives, are involved in the transportation of drugs on an especially large scale from Chui region to Kazakhstan and Russia. The said family hid the profits received from the drug business, laundering them through the trade in fur products and cars from Germany and the USA.

D.L.K., nicknamed Baron, and his relatives, members of the organized crime group D.R.E., K.Y.K. and D.K.Yu. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.
