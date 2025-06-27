13:17
English

Specialized agency to support employment of Kyrgyzstanis in Korea

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad and the Global Talent Education and Development Agency Co., Ltd. of the Republic of Korea.

The cooperation aims to facilitate employment opportunities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Korea, as well as to promote professional exchange in the fields of employment, migration, and vocational education.

Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized that the signing of the memorandum reflects Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to creating an effective system of workforce training that meets international standards.
