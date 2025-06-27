11:46
Sadyr Japarov takes part in IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Belarus. The presidential press service reported.

The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union — Sadyr Japarov, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (via videoconference), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev — discussed promising areas of cooperation and increasing the sustainability of the economies of the participating countries.

Before the start of the forum, Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the heads of delegations, who arrived for the event.

The forum then continued in an expanded format with the participation of members of delegations, where the leaders of the EAEU states delivered their speeches.
