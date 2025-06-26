18:43
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is approaching 10.5 percent — Edil Baisalov

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, stated that Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth this year is approaching 10.5 percent. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Speaking at an electoral forum in Cholpon-Ata, the official emphasized that the GDP growth was achieved thanks to the efforts of President Sadyr Japarov.

«Under the leadership of the head of state, the country has confidently embarked on the path of rapid growth. State budget revenues have tripled, the economy has doubled, and GDP growth over three years has exceeded 9 percent. This year, we are confidently moving towards the 10.5 percent mark,» Edil Baisalov said.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic is proud of the progress achieved in ensuring free and fair elections that have received international recognition.

«Today’s Kyrgyzstan is a state where power belongs to the people, the course is unified, and the achievements are visible: roads, schools, hospitals are being built, thousands of families are moving into new housing,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet added.

In addition, he mentioned the National Development Program until 2030 and the new electoral reform, which involves a transition to multi-member constituencies and a mandatory 30 percent quota for women.

In conclusion, Edil Baisalov expressed confidence that the forum will give new impetus to international cooperation in the field of election technologies, inclusiveness and openness of elections.

The Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum on the topic «Modern Approaches to Voter Engagement: From Theory to Practice» is being held in Cholpon-Ata on June 26-27.

It is organized by the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums. Representatives of the electoral bodies of the CIS countries, Turkey, Estonia, Mongolia, international organizations and civil society are taking part in the event.

The forum includes plenary sessions, round tables and demonstrations of electoral equipment.
