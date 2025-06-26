Abdulla Yusupov and his accomplices detained for raiding

A well-known «swindler» Abdulla Yusupov and his two accomplices have been detained in Jalal-Abad for organizing raider seizures of land plots. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«Operational information was received about the illegal activities of 43-year-old Abdulla Yusupov, previously convicted multiple times for looting, robbery, illegal possession of weapons and drugs, who, allegedly hiding behind connections with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security, having gained the trust of wealthy citizens of Suzak district, illegally seized land plots and resold them to third parties,» the statement says.

It was found out that Abdulla Yusupov fraudulently convinced the owners of large land plots of the need to urgently re-register their property in his name, as a guarantee of security from the planned, according to him, inspections by the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. After that, Yusupov sold these plots at market price.

On June 24, Abdulla Yusupov and his accomplices — Kh.Z.A. and T.M.F. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. During the search conducted at the place of residence of Abdulla Yusupov, drugs were found and seized, as well as title documents for the land plots of citizens. The investigation continues.

The SCNS asks potential victims of the fraudulent actions of Abdullah Yusupov to call the hotline of the Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Jalal-Abad region: WhatsApp — 0995012210.

The name of Abdullah Yusupov first surfaced during the April events of 2010, when he and his accomplices were accused of involvement in looting and robbery, as well as theft of criminal case materials from the Alamedin District Court of Chui region. According to the investigation materials, the defendants also participated in the kidnapping of the former mufti of Kyrgyzstan Murataly azhi Zhumanov and extortion of money from him, in the armed robbery of an employee of Manas airport and the theft of 7.5 million soms, as well as in other crimes.

After a lengthy trial, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek convicted Abdulla Yusupov, Azamat Shergaziev and Dastan Omorov.

Abdulla Yusupov was sentenced under Article 167 «Robbery» to 10 years in prison, under Article 174 «Intentional destruction or damage to property» to 2 years, and under Article 317 «Obstruction of justice» to 1 year. Based on Article 59 of the Criminal Code, his final term of imprisonment was determined by partial addition of sentences: 8 years.

However, the court, referring to the sentence of the Chui Regional Court, sentenced Yusupov to 21 years in a high-security penal colony. The term is calculated from August 8, 2011.

Earlier, on March 1, 2013, the Alamedin District Court (the verdict was later appealed in the Chui Regional Court, the decision was made on April 18, 2016) sentenced Yusupov and Omorov to 13 years, and Shergaziev to 16 years in prison.