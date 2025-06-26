12:28
SCNS reminds Bishkek City Hall employees about criminal liability

The Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek held a meeting with the employees of the City Hall. The SCNS press center reported.

The officials of the capital were instructed to take special control over the timing and quality of construction of social facilities, minimize bureaucracy, intensify the digitalization of services provided to the population, and also control the rational spending of budget funds.

The SCNS Department also noted that the heads and employees of city services and the municipality are required to visit the sites and personally check the work on the improvement and landscaping of the areas under their control.

The City Hall should also refuse materials at the lowest prices when making public procurement, but choose high-quality ones and, most importantly, those that meet qualification requirements. At the same time, officials were warned about criminal liability for negligent attitude to their duties.

Recommendations of the SCNS Chairman, Kamchybek Tashiev, to draw independent conclusions so that the further activities of the City Hall would only benefit society and not harm state policy were also voiced at the meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/334241/
views: 151
