10:54
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov met with the head of the Japanese company Tarutoko Research Institute Ltd. Shinji Tarutoko. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties exchanged views on developing cooperation in the fields of human resources, healthcare, sports, and child nutrition.

«I would like to thank you for your personal efforts in forming the Japanese delegation, which includes specialists in child nutrition, healthcare, human resource development, and sports. Their participation is very important for the social development of Kyrgyzstan, especially in the areas of healthcare, labor migration, youth policy, and sports,» Edil Baisalov said.

In addition, Edil Baisalov raised the issue of cooperation in organizing internships and temporary employment programs for young professionals from Kyrgyzstan in Japan to gain advanced experience for its further implementation in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/334227/
views: 95
Print
Related
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Kyrgyzstan showcases culture and eco-friendly products at EXPO-2025
Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka
Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss tourism and technology development
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
Kyrgyzstan to participate in EXPO 2025 in Japan
Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has its representative in Japan
Sea buckthorn plantation planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs
Applicants from Kyrgyzstan can enroll in Japanese educational institutions
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
26 June, Thursday
10:45
Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed in Kyrgyzstan Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed i...
10:40
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win 3 bronze medals
10:33
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Asanov wins silver at Asian U17 Wrestling Championship
10:27
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation
10:18
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss migration issues and new entry rules
25 June, Wednesday
23:24
Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia
23:16
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies
23:08
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support