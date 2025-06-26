Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov met with the head of the Japanese company Tarutoko Research Institute Ltd. Shinji Tarutoko. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties exchanged views on developing cooperation in the fields of human resources, healthcare, sports, and child nutrition.

«I would like to thank you for your personal efforts in forming the Japanese delegation, which includes specialists in child nutrition, healthcare, human resource development, and sports. Their participation is very important for the social development of Kyrgyzstan, especially in the areas of healthcare, labor migration, youth policy, and sports,» Edil Baisalov said.

In addition, Edil Baisalov raised the issue of cooperation in organizing internships and temporary employment programs for young professionals from Kyrgyzstan in Japan to gain advanced experience for its further implementation in the country.