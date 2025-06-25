21:13
Consumer lending increases by 103 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Consumer loans in Kyrgyzstan have increased by 103 percent as of late spring 2025, according to data released by the National Bank.

The total volume of consumer loans has exceeded 130 billion soms. Since January alone, consumer lending has grown by 20 percent, and over the past 12 months — by 103 percent. For comparison, in May 2024, the volume of consumer loans stood at 64 billion soms.

According to the bank’s statistics, loans for trade and commerce grew from 93.5 billion to 102.4 billion soms — a 12 percent increase.

Agricultural loans increased by almost 52 billion soms, mortgage loans — by 44.6 billion, in the construction industry — by 14.3 billion, and in the transport sector — by 11.9 billion.
