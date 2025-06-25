16:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Salary increase for Emergencies Ministry employees planned from July 1

A gradual increase in salaries for military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is planned. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, announced at a briefing.

«According to the decree of the president, salaries of officers will be increased by 25 percent from July 1. Salaries of other military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and junior service personnel are planned to be increased from October,» he noted.

According to the deputy minister, there is a shortage of personnel in the ministry’s structure — it exceeds 1,000 full-time positions in rescue units.
link: https://24.kg/english/334125/
views: 133
Print
Related
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
Emergencies Ministry strengthens banks of Talas River, builds dam
Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
MES of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign Memorandum of Understanding
Salaries of scientists, research staff to be increased by 70-100 percent
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives special vehicle to transport radioactive substances
Salaries of ambulance doctors increased in Bishkek
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
16:24
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agricult...
16:17
Damage from strong winds in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 15 million soms
15:45
Sadyr Japarov: Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia reaches new level
15:32
Salary increase for Emergencies Ministry employees planned from July 1
15:28
Pornographic websites to be blocked in Kyrgyzstan