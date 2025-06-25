Kyrgyzstan’s only representative takes part in Oceanman swim in Greece

Swimmer Nurlan Rashaliev proudly represented Kyrgyzstan in the global open-water swimming series Oceanman, successfully covering the 5-kilometer distance. His family shared the news with 24.kg news agency.

The competition took place from June 20 to June 22 in Greece. Rashaliev was the only participant from Kyrgyzstan and earned the official Oceanman swimmer status.

Oceanman is the first and largest international open-water swimming series, launched in Spain in 2015. Since then, swimming races have been held annually in seas, lakes, and oceans across multiple continents. One of the Oceanman events was first held in 2022 at the Kapchagay Reservoir in Kazakhstan.

Last year, he obtained the title of intercontinental swimmer after taking part in the prestigious Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim, an annual open-water race between Europe and Asia held in Istanbul and organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee.