Immersive anti-drug exhibition to be held in Bishkek on June 26

An interactive event titled «Choice and Consequences» will take place on June 26 in the capital’s Yntymak-2 Park, timed to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The Department of Medical and Psychological Assistance to Minors at the Republican Center for Psychiatry and Narcology told 24.kg news agency.

Visitors will experience an immersive exhibition that visually demonstrates the 3D consequences of drug use, aiming to show just how dangerous and frightening narcotic substance abuse can be.

The event will also feature demonstration performances by special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the canine service, creative shows, live music, consultations with doctors and psychologists, and prevention zones.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.