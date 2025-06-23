16:31
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the introduction of a temporary, six-month ban on the export of coal by road from the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic (except for Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints).

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the relevant government agencies are instructed to take the necessary measures arising from the resolution in accordance with the established procedure.

The resolution will come into force 15 days after the date of its official publication.
