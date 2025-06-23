15:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

UN asks Kyrgyzstan’s authorities not to abandon trolleybuses in Bishkek

Five UN Special Rapporteurs have appealed to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to reconsider the decision to abandon trolleybuses in the capital. Activists of BishkekSMOG initiative reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers was reminded that the Kyrgyz Republic is a party to the Paris Climate Agreement and has committed to taking measures to reduce emissions while ensuring the protection of human rights to a healthy environment.

Replacing trolleybuses with electric buses and gas-powered transport does not improve, but, on the contrary, worsens the environment and does not contribute to solving the problem of air pollution, experts noted.

UN Special Rapporteurs call on officials to stop dismantling and reconsider the strategy for developing environmentally friendly transport in Bishkek.

«Replacement of trolleybuses with electric buses is not an equivalent measure: electric buses have a limited battery life, difficulties with battery disposal, as well as higher operating costs and insufficient infrastructure,» the letter says.

The Cabinet of Ministers is recommended to:

  • Suspend the dismantling of trolleybus infrastructure until a comprehensive assessment of the environmental and social impacts;
  • Hold open and inclusive public hearings involving representatives of civil society, experts in the field of transport and ecology, as well as local residents;
  • Ensure transparency and access to information regarding urban transport development plans;
  • Consider sustainable and environmentally sound solutions, including the modernization and preservation of the trolleybus system.

Under the ADB project it was planned to expand the fleet of electric transport in Bishkek, in connection with which a loan of $ 50.6 million was agreed with the bank. According to the project, 120 electric buses were to be purchased in addition to the existing trolleybuses purchased under a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which would increase the number of electric transport in the capital with zero emissions.

In June 2024, the overhead contact network began to be dismantled in Bishkek, and in August, 100 trolleybuses were transferred to Osh. Residents of the capital filed a lawsuit against the City Council’s decision to transfer the vehicles. They believe that the decision contradicts the law on the loan agreement for the purchase of trolleybuses No. 1191-VI and was made with numerous violations. The EBRD management expressed concern about these trends and spoke out in support of sustainable transport development in the region, promising assistance.

In May 2025, EBRD specialists announced that they would come to Bishkek to assess the situation around the liquidation of the trolleybus service.
link: https://24.kg/english/333757/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council
Sadyr Japarov discusses climate change with Permanent Representatives to UN
Trolleybus liquidation: EBRD to send specialists to Bishkek to assess situation
ADB President briefed in Milan on dismantling of trolleybus network in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America
Delegation of UN Committee on Rights of the Child arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
23 June, Monday
14:26
SCNS uncovers corruption scheme at National Academy of Sciences SCNS uncovers corruption scheme at National Academy of...
14:14
Top 5 car brands imported to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Intersection of Mederov and Panfilov streets in Bishkek closed for repairs
14:05
Ala-Too Resort complex in Issyk-Kul region to include three main resorts
13:49
Kyrgyz athlete becomes world champion in rhythmic gymnastics