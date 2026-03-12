15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

Bishkek residents complain to European experts about trolleybus removal

Residents of Bishkek met with a delegation from the Independent Project Accountability Mechanism of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) from London to discuss concerns over the removal of trolleybuses in the city.

The visit was organized following an official appeal by local residents regarding a city transport financing project under which trolleybuses had previously been purchased.

According to representatives of the civic initiative BishkekSmog, the discussion brought together members of various public groups, including environmental activists, pensioners, parents of small children, former employees of the trolleybus department, and members of the Association of People with Disabilities of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants described to the commission the consequences that the liquidation of trolleybus routes has had for city residents.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Bishkek City Hall purchased 131 modern trolleybuses with the support of a $23.5 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which also financed the modernization of the trolleybus contact network. In 2024, the trolleybuses were taken out of operation.

The residents’ initiative group claims that the transfer of municipal property was carried out without coordination with the bank and without taking into account the opinions of citizens.

The EBRD’s accountability mechanism reviews complaints from citizens and organizations when bank-funded projects negatively affect people’s lives or violate environmental and social standards.

In an effort to peacefully resolve the dispute, Bishkek residents have joined forces with several human rights and environmental organizations, including BishkekSmog, Bankwatch and the movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/365697/
views: 75
Print
Related
UN asks Kyrgyzstan’s authorities not to abandon trolleybuses in Bishkek
Trolleybus liquidation: EBRD to send specialists to Bishkek to assess situation
ADB President briefed in Milan on dismantling of trolleybus network in Bishkek
Remaining trolleybuses in Bishkek to be converted into electric buses
OTS summit: Trolleybus movement to be suspended in Bishkek
Bishkek to transfer trolleybuses to Batken
Six trolleybuses delivered to Naryn from Bishkek
Activists in Bishkek demand to stop transfer of 100 trolleybuses to Osh
First batch of trolleybuses from Bishkek arrives in Osh city
Trolleybuses will be completely removed from Bishkek - Mayor
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
15:22
Bishkek residents complain to European experts about trolleybus removal Bishkek residents complain to European experts about tr...
15:11
False information: Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan combating fake accounts
14:46
Air pollution in Bishkek as of March 12: Capital ranks first
14:41
Agreement with Benelux countries on visa-free travel for diplomats approved
14:31
Activists to hold rally in Bishkek in defense of peaceful assembly