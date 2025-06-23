Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen border with Tajikistan

Large-scale work on installing engineering barriers continues along Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region. Hundreds of servicemen are participating in the operation, working on difficult-to-access mountain slopes.

According to the press service of the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, it is planned to stretch about 420 kilometers of barbed wire, including 3D mesh and Egoza wire, and also dig anti-tank ditches. The work should be completed by the end of the year.

Eyewitness footage shows soldiers forming a human chain, passing buckets of cement by hand to reinforce posts and stretch wire in challenging mountainous terrain.

These efforts follow the completion of border delimitation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which concluded in March 2025.