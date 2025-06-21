16:36
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed citizens planning to apply for non-immigrant F, M, and J category visas (student and exchange programs) to enter the United States about new requirements introduced by the U.S. side. The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

According to an official announcement from the U.S. Department of State, expanded screening procedures have been implemented for F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applicants.

Starting June 18, all applicants for these visa categories are required to change the privacy settings of all their social media accounts to «public.» This measure is intended to enhance the effectiveness of identity verification and admissibility assessment in accordance with U.S. immigration law.

The new rule applies to all F, M, and J non-immigrant applicants and is part of the mandatory visa screening process conducted by U.S. consular authorities.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the official information related to student visa procedures at the following links:

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/06/announcement-of-expanded-screening-and-vetting-for-visa-applicants/

https://ais.usvisa-info.com/ru-kg/niv/information/announcements

«We draw the attention of citizens who have already received student visas to the need to strictly comply with the conditions of the visa regime and maintain legal status throughout the entire period of stay.

In cases of expulsion from an educational institution, loss of student status, or termination of studies, the U.S. authorities are automatically notified, which may lead to visa cancellation, denial of status extension, and other legal consequences,» the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
