Kyrgyzstan proposes growing sugar beet seeds for Belarus

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus are interested in enhancing interregional cooperation. Erbol Sultanbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Minsk, stated during a meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova. BelTA reports.

According to Sultanbaev, both countries are interested in strengthening bilateral relations in a spirit of friendship and partnership.

«Following the most recent session of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission in November last year, an agreement was reached to increase mutual trade turnover to $500 million over the next five years. This is certainly an ambitious goal, but there is real potential to achieve it through both direct trade and the implementation of cooperative projects in industry, agriculture, and other sectors,» he said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the Kyrgyz side is ready to allocate agricultural land for growing sugar beet seeds to ensure consistent supply to Belarus. In turn, Belarus can contribute to the project by supplying agricultural machinery and sharing its scientific expertise.

Both sides also see strong potential in cooperation in the tourism sector.

«In recent years, interregional partnerships between our regions have become more active. I would like to propose the idea of organizing a forum of regions of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. The purpose of this event is to bring together regional authorities and business representatives, allowing them to establish direct contacts, present economic, investment, and tourism opportunities, and sign relevant agreements, including sister-city partnerships and commercial contracts. I believe this forum would give a strong boost to interregional cooperation and help foster direct interaction between regional authorities and businesses,» Erbol Sultanbaev added.
