Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe

The issues of strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the investment sphere were discussed in Dushanbe by the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulton Rahimzoda and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev.

Holding of the Tajik-Kyrgyz Investment Forum was also announced. Kyrgyz Export Support Center, in turn, reports that it will be held on July 7-8 in Dushanbe.

It is noted that the event will become a key platform for establishing business ties, promoting export products of Kyrgyz manufacturers, as well as expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

Companies and business associations of the Kyrgyz Republic are invited to take part in the forum and present their proposals and products in the international business arena.
