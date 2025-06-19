18:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as the countries of Central Asia — Russia format in Cholpon-Ata. The presidential press service reported.

During his speech, the head of state emphasized that the current international agenda is complex and unpredictable, and one of the key areas of the collective agenda remains the situation in Afghanistan. According to him, monitoring what is happening in the neighboring country should remain a priority.

Sadyr Japarov especially emphasized the need for coordinated actions in the fight against terrorism, extremist ideology, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

«It is important to carefully and objectively assess the current situation and take joint preventive measures aimed at strengthening stability in the region. It is obvious that an effective, comprehensive and systemic solution to security issues will have a positive impact on the the quality of life of the population of our states,» he said.

The Secretaries of the Security Councils, in turn, expressed solidarity with the position of Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the need for joint counteraction to modern challenges, including terrorism, extremism and cybercrime.

Following the meeting, the President thanked the participants for the constructive dialogue and joint work for the sake of ensuring collective security in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/333371/
views: 123
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov receives delegation of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers
Bishkek to host meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers Council
Over 1.5 tons of drugs seized in a week in CSTO member states
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council members
Agreement on state border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: CSTO’s statement
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine
President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General
CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
18:03
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migratio...
17:46
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
17:32
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region
16:54
Investors to allocate $46 million for construction of meat production complex