President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as the countries of Central Asia — Russia format in Cholpon-Ata. The presidential press service reported.

During his speech, the head of state emphasized that the current international agenda is complex and unpredictable, and one of the key areas of the collective agenda remains the situation in Afghanistan. According to him, monitoring what is happening in the neighboring country should remain a priority.

Sadyr Japarov especially emphasized the need for coordinated actions in the fight against terrorism, extremist ideology, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

«It is important to carefully and objectively assess the current situation and take joint preventive measures aimed at strengthening stability in the region. It is obvious that an effective, comprehensive and systemic solution to security issues will have a positive impact on the the quality of life of the population of our states,» he said.

The Secretaries of the Security Councils, in turn, expressed solidarity with the position of Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the need for joint counteraction to modern challenges, including terrorism, extremism and cybercrime.

Following the meeting, the President thanked the participants for the constructive dialogue and joint work for the sake of ensuring collective security in the region.